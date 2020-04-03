Casa Grande Police: Man accused of trying to lure person he believed to be a minor

article

Police in Casa Grande say a 38-year-old man has been arrested and accused of trying to lure a person who he believed was a teenage girl.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Dennis Wayne Malaimare was arrested at a business in Arizona City on Thursday. Investigators say Malaimare approached a person who he believed was a 13-year-old girl via an online dating up, and established an online connection with that person that spanned three weeks.

The girl, according to police, was actually a Casa Grande Police Department detective.

Malaimare, police say, eventually requested a physical meeting with the girl in Arizona City on Thursday.

When investigators served a physical search warrant at Malaimare's house, they reportedly recovered numerous items of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Besides being accused of luring, police say Malaimare is also accused of various drug-related offenses.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.