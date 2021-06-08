Caught on video: Bear gets stuck on utility pole in Cochise County

This was the view from utility pole lineman Werner Neubauer’s truck near Tucson on June 7.

Yep. That’s a bear up there - and the animal was in danger.

"He was in a pretty dangerous spot. Could’ve very easily gotten himself electrocuted. He was real close to a phase energized at 7,500 volts. He was in a dangerous spot."

Neubauer and his apprentice lineman cut the power and got to work.

Neubauer went up in the bucket truck to try and help.

"When I started going up towards him, he covered his eyes and wouldn’t look at me, it was funny like he was hiding. So he covered his eyes until I got up close and started talking to him like ‘oh I guess he can see me.’"

It’s certainly not something you see every day, but Neubauer says he didn’t feel in danger.

"I stayed out of reach. Didn’t get close enough so he could swat me or bite me or something. Wasn’t in danger."

Once Neubauer was able to slide the bear away, it shimmied down the utility pole and ran away unharmed.







Bear has close call on utility poles in Arizona border city

On May 9, residents of an Arizona border city were left in disbelief by a surprise visit from a bear.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the bear appeared in downtown Douglas.

Bolder than your average bear, the animal climbed up two utility poles and even sat on the wires at one point.

State wildlife officials, Douglas police, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol closed off U.S. Hwy 191 and tried to get the bear to leave.

Authorities say the seemingly unfazed bear eventually climbed down and scampered off, sending about two dozen onlookers scattering.

No injuries were reported.

Game & Fish officials say this is the time of year where people in the area need to watch out for bears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.