Chad Daybell triple murder trial enters second week with testimony from investigators

The murder trial of Chad Daybell entered its second week on April 15. The Idaho man, married to the so-called "Doomsday Mom," Lori Vallow, is accused of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with his previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Opening statements wrapped up last week before the jury heard gruesome details about the discovery of the JJ and Tylee's bodies on Daybell's Idaho property on June 9, 2020.

On Monday, much of the testimony was from detectives who were on the property that day.

Prosecutors played new video from inside a squad car, moments after Chad was taken into custody after he tried to drive away from the crime scene. It shows Chad's adult daughter, Emma, crying when she realizes her dad is being arrested.

"I love you so much. I love you, too. I'm glad you came over. I thought they had taken you downtown already. I got about to the Freemont County line."

Daybell reportedly gave Emma instructions on his finances and bills, and told her to get in touch with Vallow, who was already in jail at the time.

"I have an account that I've been talking with Lori on," Emma said, in the video.

"OK, but you could use this card, and for her, if needed," Daybell replied.

"OK," Emma said, in response.

"She’ll need to still have commissary money," Chad said. "Usually put $30 a week in there, and you can probably talk to her too."

In all, the four witnesses testified not just about the discovery of JJ and Tylee, but also the investigation into Tammy's death. The testimonies also got technical as an FBI tactical specialist testified, showing how many different numbers were used by Daybell and Vallow, his co-defendant.

The witnesses also identified different numbers used by Vallow’s late brother, Alex Cox, who prosecutors say is a co-conspirator in the three murders.

(The trial will continue at 7:30 a.m. (Arizona Time) on April 16.)

Lori Vallow was tried and convicted last year for murdering her JJ and Tylee and conspiring to kill Tammy.

Chad's defense team is expected to try and paint Lori as the real villain in this case.