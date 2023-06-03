'Chaotic situation' at Apache Junction apartments: Several shell casings, juveniles fleeing

The Apache Junction Police Department says a "chaotic situation" at an apartment complex involving juveniles has sparked an investigation.

At around 9 p.m. on June 2, officers responded to many reports of gunshots at Sonoma Valley Apartments near Royal Palm Road and Old West Highway. When they got there, police say they were met with a "chaotic situation" as several people ran from them.

Several shell casings were found throughout the apartment complex, police say, but no suspects have been arrested.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the disturbance arose from a confrontation among juveniles," police said.

No one was reported to be hurt and/or shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Apache Junction Police at 480-982-8260.

Map of where the incident happened: