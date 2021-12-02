Child dies following 2-car crash, Gilbert Police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road as a result of a deadly crash on Dec. 2.
According to a brief statement, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m., and a six-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
An investigation into the crash is underway, and the intersection remained for some time as a result.
