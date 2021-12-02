Child dies following 2-car crash, Gilbert Police say

article

Gilbert Police officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road as a result of a deadly crash on Dec. 2.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m., and a six-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation into the crash is underway, and the intersection remained for some time as a result.

(Click here for interactive map)

Other Arizona Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app