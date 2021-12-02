Expand / Collapse search

Child dies following 2-car crash, Gilbert Police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 11:02PM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road as a result of a deadly crash on Dec. 2.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m., and a six-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation into the crash is underway, and the intersection remained for some time as a result.

(Click here for interactive map)

Other Arizona Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app