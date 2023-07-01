Child killed by martial arts instructor, human-caused Diamond Fire, deadly dog attack: this week's top stories

From a child being beaten to death by his martial arts instructor, a fire ripping through a neighborhood near north Scottsdale, to a witness describing the rescue of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship – here are the top stories from June 24-30.

1. 8-year-old child in martial arts class beaten to death by instructor

Clay Fletcher and Sheila Fletcher

A Louisiana couple has been re-indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of their 36-year-old daughter who was found "melted" into a feces-covered couch and weighing less than 100 pounds, records show.

According to court records, a new indictment for second-degree murder was filed on June 19 against Sheila and Clay Fletcher for the death of their daughter, Lacey, in January 2022.

3. Crews making gains on Diamond Fire as residents return to their homes

4. Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

5. Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

6. Tourist films something massive swimming below plane: It was a world-famous creature

7. ‘They found her!’: Witness describes rescue of woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship

8. UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico

9. Costco's sleeper sofa goes viral, igniting debate among shoppers: 'Such a bummer'

10. Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend