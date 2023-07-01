Expand / Collapse search
Child killed by martial arts instructor, human-caused Diamond Fire, deadly dog attack: this week's top stories

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Grappler stops street racer, Cobra Arcade shooting

Our top crime stories for the week of June 26: Counterfeit money at Phoenix businesses; a teenage girl shot by her boyfriend; a shooting at a downtown Phoenix bar; a deadly barricade situation in Pinal County; and DPS uses a grappler to stop a street racing suspect.

From a child being beaten to death by his martial arts instructor, a fire ripping through a neighborhood near north Scottsdale, to a witness describing the rescue of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship – here are the top stories from June 24-30.

1. 8-year-old child in martial arts class beaten to death by instructor

Featured

8-year-old child in martial arts class beaten to death by instructor
article

8-year-old child in martial arts class beaten to death by instructor

An 8-year-old Chinese boy was beaten to death by a martial arts instructor a day after enrolling in the class.

2. Parents of woman found 'melted' into couch re-indicted on second degree-murder charges

Clay Fletcher and Sheila Fletcher

A Louisiana couple has been re-indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of their 36-year-old daughter who was found "melted" into a feces-covered couch and weighing less than 100 pounds, records show.

According to court records, a new indictment for second-degree murder was filed on June 19 against Sheila and Clay Fletcher for the death of their daughter, Lacey, in January 2022.

3. Crews making gains on Diamond Fire as residents return to their homes

Featured

Crews making gains on Diamond Fire as residents return to their homes
article

Crews making gains on Diamond Fire as residents return to their homes

Firefighters and authorities have been battling a brush fire, nicknamed the Diamond Fire, since it broke out in Scottsdale Tuesday night.

4. Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

Featured

Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured
article

Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

Three dogs are now dead after an attack in Sierra Vista that killed a woman and severely wounded a man.

5. Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

Featured

Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say
article

Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

The woman reportedly took a photo of the Uber driver after shooting him, then sent it to her boyfriend before she called 911.

6. Tourist films something massive swimming below plane: It was a world-famous creature

Featured

Tourist films something massive swimming below plane: It was a world-famous creature
article

Tourist films something massive swimming below plane: It was a world-famous creature

A tourist flying over the Great Barrier Reef unknowingly captured the video of a lifetime.

7. ‘They found her!’: Witness describes rescue of woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship

Featured

‘They found her!’: Witness describes rescue of woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship
article

‘They found her!’: Witness describes rescue of woman who fell overboard on Royal Caribbean ship

A passenger who went overboard while on a cruise ship was safely rescued. It happened on Sunday aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas, and people on board say the entire rescue took about 45 minutes.

8. UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico

Featured

UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico
article

UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico

Gabriel Trujillo's research was tragically cut short last week in Mexico, where his father said he was shot seven times. Authorities discovered his body on June 22 in the state of Sonora, in northwest Mexico, days after his fiancée reported him missing.

9. Costco's sleeper sofa goes viral, igniting debate among shoppers: 'Such a bummer'

Featured

Costco's sleeper sofa goes viral, igniting debate among shoppers: 'Such a bummer'
article

Costco's sleeper sofa goes viral, igniting debate among shoppers: 'Such a bummer'

A Costco Wholesale sleeper couch has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram as shoppers share their opinions on the new sleeper sofa — both positive and negative.

10. Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

Featured

Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend
article

Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

Three people died in a multi-vehicle accident, two drowned, and one died by suicide, officials said.