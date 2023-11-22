Cindy McCain talks about her new book, life without her late husband

Cindy McCain may be as close to Arizona royalty as it gets. Her husband was a powerful senator in Arizona for many years, and now she's helping to feed people all around the world. She now dishes on her new book, "Stronger."

"It was not only about grieving and remembering and loving all of it but also kind of stepping out on my own, which was the first thing," she said.

First thing since her husband, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, passed away from a malignant brain tumor. She is a mother and wife and has led her family's beer distribution company for many years. Her newest title is executive director of the World Food Program.

"You know, it has become, obviously, it is front and center," she said. "It is a national security issue by far, and it's something that I'm trying to help the world focus on more – make sure that people understand the need, not only to not just feed people, but to help them become sustainable. We're fighting COVID, we're fighting conflict, we're fighting climate change, and we're fighting the cost of things, and so it's something that every day we are trying to help feed the world, as well."

A noble cause for McCain who has conquered many giants in the public eye. Her son, Jack, who is a reserve Navy pilot, has watched her do it.

"No pressure, but what do you love about your mom?" I asked.

"I love her drive to serve," Jack replied. "I like seeing you in the headlines, doing the right thing, and to me, it's unimaginable the size and scope of what you do," he said. "I don't know if I could handle that, and also I'd love to come fly for you."

Family has always come first for Cindy – relationships with women, too. Her message for women in politics and business?

"Women should be supporting women, and that's the message I always leave them with, is we have to, and I know the world would be a much better place is women were in charge," she said. "The message I'd like to give young women is that you can do it."

Her son is pursuing a career in aviation for now, but I had to ask… would he follow in his father's footsteps and run for office?

"The third time I've been asked that today (laughs) and I always answer the same way because it's the truth – no one in America is entitled to office, this is not a Monarchy, so the people that believe they are, that's an un-American thought, but politics is a serious business for serious people," he said. "It takes timing, money, luck, the right income at the right time, the right place, and I don't feel like my resume is where it should be were I choose to run."