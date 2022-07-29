City of Phoenix names new Interim Police Chief to replace retiring Jeri Williams

The City of Phoenix has announced the new Interim Police Chief that will take Jeri Williams' place once she retires in September.

Michael Sullivan will join the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 12, city officials said. He currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department's Compliance Bureau.

Sullivan's role is expected to last for the next 12 to 24 months while the city searches for a permanent police chief.

"Sullivan brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table, and he has led police reform efforts for major cities," said City Manager Jeff Barton in a statement. "His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police Chief role during this important time."

The incoming interim chief started his career as an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department and spent more than two decades there before joining Baltimore PD.

Jeri Williams announced her intent to retire back in May.

Meanwhile, the police department remains under investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Justice over allegations regarding excessive use of force and abuse of homeless people.

