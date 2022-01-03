City of Phoenix water service shut-offs for non-payment to resume

article

Water service shut-offs are scheduled to begin again for Phoenix customers who are 31 days past due on their statements.

On Jan. 3, the Phoenix Water Services Department announced on its website that the shut-offs for non-payments will resume in February.

Officials said Phoenix has different financial assistance programs for customers who qualify. Payment arrangements for active service can also be setup.

"When a payment arrangement is established, the entire account balance will be split over the next three months to allow additional time to pay. All fees including late fees will remain applicable," stated city officials.

An account is not eligible if it has one of the following conditions:

An active Payment Arrangement is already on the account

A Payment Arrangement has been broken within the last 6 months

Is in the process of disconnection due to non-payment

The last payment has been returned by the bank

Unauthorized use fees have been charged on the account

A final bill has been issued

In March 2020, the Phoenix City Council voted to restore water service to all residential customers regardless of their account statuses. It had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was unclear Monday why the Phoenix Water Services Department decided to resume shut-offs for non-payment.

The department brings water to over 1.5 million residents.







Frequently asked questions for customers from the City of Phoenix:

1. What should customers do if they receive a shut-off notice?

Customers who receive a shut-off notice from the City of Phoenix should call Customer Service at 602-262-6251 to pay the balance due on their City Services bill. Customers can use the 24/7 automated phone line to pay their bill.

2. What should customers do if they are unable to pay?

The City of Phoenix has several financial assistance programs. Customers who cannot afford to pay their water bill should call 602-262-6251, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to speak to a customer service representative.

3. Will customers be charged late fees if their water service is placed on low-flow or shut-off?

No. The Phoenix City Council voted to permanently stop charging late fees for single-family residential customers after water service is placed on low-flow or shut-off.

4. When will a customer’s water service be restored after it is suspended?

If a customer pays the balance due by 5 p.m. on a regular business day, the City of Phoenix will restore water service the same day. If a customer pays their balance after 5 p.m. or on a holiday or weekend, water service will be restored the next business day.

5. Can customers pay their City Services bill at Chase Bank if water service has been shut-off?

Yes. If a customer pays the balance due by 5 p.m. on a regular business day, using Chase Bank, the customer should call Customer Service at 602-262-6251 to notify staff of the payment. Once staff has been notified, the City of Phoenix will restore water service the same day. If a customer pays their balance after 5 p.m. or on a holiday or weekend, water service will be restored the next business day.

6. Can customers go back on a low-flow device after their water service has been completely shut-off?

No. Once a customer’s water service goes from low-flow to shut-off, they must pay the full balance due for water service to be restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.