City of Scottsdale approves additional funds for legal defense in lawsuit against Satanic Temple

The City of Scottsdale asked for more money to defend itself in court against the Satanic Temple.

On Wednesday, the city asked for approval of an additional $130,000. Council members voted unanimously to provide the funds.

Tucson lawyer and Satanic Temple member Stu De Haan filed a lawsuit in 2016 after a fellow member was not allowed to deliver the opening prayer at a city council meeting.

The group, based in Tucson, was denied because it did not have ties to the Scottsdale community.

The case is set to go to trial next month in federal court in downtown Phoenix.

MORE:

Scottsdale City Council Report

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/Asset79968.aspx

Scottsdale City Council Meeting - Dec. 4 agenda

https://scottsdaleaz.gov/Assets/ScottsdaleAZ/Council/current-agendas-minutes/2019-agendas/12-04-19-regular-agenda.pdf

