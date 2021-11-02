Conservative student organization at ASU denies alleged role in antisemitic flyer

A conservative student organization at Arizona State University is denying having a part in the creation and distribution of an antisemitic flyer bearing the group's name that was reportedly found on the university grounds.

At least two tweets, one of them posted by State Rep. Alma Hernandez, talked about the flyers. The flyer features antisemitic language and imagery.

According to the tweet made by StopAntisemitism.org, the flyers were found at a dorm building and at the Education building at ASU's Tempe Campus.

In a tweet, students with College Republicans United at ASU say they had "nothing to do with that flyer and categorically reject its contents," while claiming they were framed. The group did not otherwise provide any evidence to support their claims of being framed, nor did they accuse anyone specific of doing such a thing.

In a separate tweet, they called on Arizona State University Police officials to investigate the incident.

"We demand [Arizona State University Police] investigate who put up the fake flyers. Review the security footage. Identify the individual or determine if a flyer was even distributed," read a portion of the tweet.

In a statement, students with the ASU College Republicans say they are not "affiliated, involved or connected in any way to College Republicans United at ASU," while condemning the incident.

"CRU at ASU has a known and documented history of anti-Semitism and white supremacy. College Republicans at ASU is the only official student group on campus and a recognized affiliate of the College Republican National Committee," a portion of a statement released on Nov. 1 reads.

ASU Police chief Michael Thompson has asked members of the public to call the department with any information about the flyers.

Group was involved in prior controversy

The group College Republicans United has been involved in previous controversy. In 2020, the group was condemned for donating money to Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen arrested for allegedly shooting and killing people during an anti-racism demonstration at Kenosha, Wisconsin. Opening statements were made for Rittenhouse's trial on Nov. 2.

"He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot," the group said in a tweet at the time.

