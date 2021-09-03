Chandler couple describes experience with monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

The monoclonal antibody treatment is widely used to help some COVID-19 patients recover from the virus - and for one family in Chandler, it's caused relief and heartache.

Stephanie Nielsen and her husband both became sick with the virus at the same time. Doctors said that the wife was eligible to receive the treatment because she met the criteria.

However, Stephanie's husband, who was sicker, did not qualify.

The treatment was cleared for use by the FDA to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in patients 12 years and older and who are at high risk of developing more severe symptoms. Some of the criteria that would make a patient eligible include obesity, diabetes, pregnancy and heart disease.

It involves infusing a lab-designed antibody into the patient's vein, which would in turn attack the COVID virus.

Stephanie Nielsen says she felt better within 24 hours of receiving the treatment.

Chandler resident Stephanie Nielsen spoke to FOX 10 over a Zoom call.

"I fit the criteria [due] to being overweight," Nielsen said. "My husband's experience, however, was totally different."

Nielsen said her condition improved within a day of the receiving the antibodies and eventually recovered. Her husband, however, became worse and is now on hospice.

"I can take a glance at my husband and wonder, if he'd had the antibodies, could it have helped him?" said Nielsen.

This week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that hospitals providing the monoclonal antibody treatment are eligible for a portion of $60 million in federal cash.

Arizona reported 3,802 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths on Sept. 3.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Friday. The data since the pandemic started now stands at 1,023,935 cases and 18,959 deaths.

The number of virus-related hospitalizations was 2,051 as of Thursday, a slight dip from a day earlier.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Public health experts and leaders of major hospital systems fear the upcoming Labor Day weekend could further drive up virus surges with people wanting to get together in large groups.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director has advised that unvaccinated people should not travel during the holiday weekend.

In Arizona, more than 4 million people — or 56.2% of the eligible population — have gotten at least one vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





