Couple followed home from a walk, major gun and drug bust, waves crash over building: this week's top stories

It was a busy week of crime in Arizona and around the country. A man was holding a baby when another man aimed a gun at them and a couple was followed home from a walk when a suspect pulled a gun on them. That was caught on Ring doorbell video. We also have a southwestern drug, weapons and money bust.

1. Ring video shows suspect point gun at Colorado couple after following them home from walk: A Colorado couple’s Ring camera captured the frightening moments when they were followed home and approached by a man at their front door, who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them before fleeing.

The suspect is pictured pointing a gun at the couple, along with a second individual, on July 15, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department via Storyful)

2. Guns, drugs, money seized in Arizona traffic stop, house search; 2 arrested on a slew of charges: Drugs, money and guns were seized following a July 13 traffic stop and the search of a home, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety in a news release.

29-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez and 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles

3. 3 girls rescued from abuse: No food, water or schooling; 2 arrested, police say: Police in Mesa arrested a couple after investigators discovered their children living in a home full of trash and no running water. An anonymous tip led detectives to the home on July 20.

4. $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix gas station: The Arizona Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station near 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

5. Sesame Place facing backlash after woman posts video of 2 girls being ignored by theme park character: The video shows the two girls waving at the Sesame Street character "Rosita" before being ignored. The mother alleges that the character ignored the girls, who are Black, but went on to hug other children waiting in the area.

6. Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another car, killing 3 people in north Phoenix: Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into another car, killing three people and injuring six others during the early morning hours of July 22 in north Phoenix.

7. Possible cause of death revealed for 21 teens who died at South African bar: The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London.

A general view of empty coffins used in a symbolic mass memorial service in East London on July 6, 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died in unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month, in an incident that shocked South Africa. (Photo by Expand

8. Estelle expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in Eastern Pacific: The sixth named cyclone of the season in the Eastern Pacific is expected to continue strengthening and is sending dangerous ocean swells towards much of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula.

9. Watch: Colossal waves crash over 2-story condo in Hawaii as Hurricane Darby remnants pass: A massive wave sparked from hurricane remnants crashed into -- and over a two-story condo building in Hawaii as parts of the Big Island dealt with heavy surf.

10. Charges dismissed against man accused of pointing gun at dad carrying baby at Detroit gas station: During the man's preliminary hearing, the man carrying his baby didn't appear in court. Due to the lack of appearance, charges against the man were dismissed.