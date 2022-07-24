Couple followed home from a walk, major gun and drug bust, waves crash over building: this week's top stories

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:40 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
16
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:31 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:59 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Pima County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:09 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:55 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Dripping Springs
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Couple followed home from a walk, major gun and drug bust, waves crash over building: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Children rescued from abuse; 3 killed in crash with stolen car

Our top crime stories for the week of July 18: A Mesa couple arrested after investigators discovered their children living in a home full of trash and no running water; a driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another car, killing 3 people in north Phoenix; police use a grappler to stop stolen vehicle in Mesa; a Phoenix security guard shoots a man in self-defense; and a suspect sought in a shooting at Gilbert restaurant

It was a busy week of crime in Arizona and around the country. A man was holding a baby when another man aimed a gun at them and a couple was followed home from a walk when a suspect pulled a gun on them. That was caught on Ring doorbell video. We also have a southwestern drug, weapons and money bust.

1. Ring video shows suspect point gun at Colorado couple after following them home from walk: A Colorado couple’s Ring camera captured the frightening moments when they were followed home and approached by a man at their front door, who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them before fleeing.

The suspect is pictured pointing a gun at the couple, along with a second individual, on July 15, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department via Storyful)

2. Guns, drugs, money seized in Arizona traffic stop, house search; 2 arrested on a slew of charges: Drugs, money and guns were seized following a July 13 traffic stop and the search of a home, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety in a news release.

29-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez and 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles

3. 3 girls rescued from abuse: No food, water or schooling; 2 arrested, police say: Police in Mesa arrested a couple after investigators discovered their children living in a home full of trash and no running water. An anonymous tip led detectives to the home on July 20.

3 girls rescued from abuse: No food, water or schooling; 2 arrested, police say

Three girls in Mesa were rescued from abuse by officers who say they were without food, water, or schooling.

4. $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix gas station: The Arizona Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station near 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six number's during Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Arizona is holding on to a million-dollar ticket.

5. Sesame Place facing backlash after woman posts video of 2 girls being ignored by theme park character: The video shows the two girls waving at the Sesame Street character "Rosita" before being ignored. The mother alleges that the character ignored the girls, who are Black, but went on to hug other children waiting in the area.

6. Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another car, killing 3 people in north Phoenix: Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into another car, killing three people and injuring six others during the early morning hours of July 22 in north Phoenix.

3 people killed, several others hurt in north Phoenix crash

Police say three people were killed and several others have been hospitalized following a crash in north Phoenix during the early-morning hours of July 22.

7. Possible cause of death revealed for 21 teens who died at South African bar: The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London.

A general view of empty coffins used in a symbolic mass memorial service in East London on July 6, 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died in unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month, in an incident that shocked South Africa. (Photo by

8. Estelle expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in Eastern Pacific: The sixth named cyclone of the season in the Eastern Pacific is expected to continue strengthening and is sending dangerous ocean swells towards much of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula.

9. Watch: Colossal waves crash over 2-story condo in Hawaii as Hurricane Darby remnants pass: A massive wave sparked from hurricane remnants crashed into -- and over a two-story condo building in Hawaii as parts of the Big Island dealt with heavy surf.

10. Charges dismissed against man accused of pointing gun at dad carrying baby at Detroit gas station: During the man's preliminary hearing, the man carrying his baby didn't appear in court. Due to the lack of appearance, charges against the man were dismissed.