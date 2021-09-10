Crash involving multiple vehicles blocked lanes in both directions on I-17

Officials with ADOT say a crash has blocked both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-17 in North Phoenix due to a crash.

The crash, according to ADOT, happened near I-17 and Happy Valley Road. DPS officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Video taken by SkyFOX shows a semi rolled over. Officials with DPS say the semi apparently caught fire after the rollover, and there is a significant diesel fuel.

All lanes have since reopened, according to ADOT officials.

