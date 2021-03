CVS expands COVID-19 vaccine program, offering shots at 18 Arizona pharmacies

article

Beginning March 13, CVS will administer COVID-19 vaccines at 18 pharmacies throughout Arizona.

CVS Health announced in a news release that eligible residents can register for an appointment online, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287. You must have an appointment to receive a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Exact locations were not announced, however, CVS says the vaccine will be offered in Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties. The company is offering the vaccine in 29 states as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

"We're increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month," said Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health.

When patients make an appointment for their initial shot, they'll be prompted to schedule a second appointment for the second dose.

Who is administering the vaccines?

"CVS Health immunizers include pharmacists, pharmacy interns and trained pharmacy technicians, as well as other qualified health care professionals depending on each state’s specific regulations. All CVS Health immunizers are certified according to company requirements, trained in the administration of immunizations, and hold an active CPR certification."

Can patients choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive?

"At this time, our select CVS Pharmacy locations that are currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations have either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, not both."

For more information and frequently asked questions, head to https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

