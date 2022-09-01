Body found near Tempe Marketplace, 'suspicious circumstances' under investigation

A body was found just north of Tempe Marketplace early Thursday morning, officials said.

The corpse was found along the south bank of the Salt River between the Loop 202 bridge and Tempe Marketplace.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that there were "suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found," but did not release any specific details.

The body has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

