Deadly Arizona Walmart shooting, Gwyneth Paltrow trial bombshells: this week's top stories

Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Deadly Arizona Walmart shooting, Gwyneth Paltrow trial bombshells: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Arizona man fakes his own death, shooting at Scottsdale nightclub

We're looking at this week's top stories, from March 26 to April 1, on FOX10Phoenix.com. Those stories include the biggest bombshells from the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial that recently wrapped up, a deadly shooting of a man at an Arizona Walmart and a separate incident at a Family Dollar that ended in the death of a reported serial shoplifter.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: biggest bombshells: According to Sanderson's lawsuit, Paltrow collided with Sanderson and skied off, leaving him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," and emotional distress and disfigurement. 

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial in its final stages

2. Deadly police shooting at Surprise Walmart breaks out after 'unwanted person' report: When officers approached the man's car, and asked him to get out, he reportedly says "I have a gun" and appeared to reach toward his waistband and a pile of items in the backseat of a car. "That's when the officer involved shooting occurred," police said.

Man killed by police at an Arizona Walmart identified

Joseph Martin, 28, was identified as the suspect who died following an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Surprise where the suspect yelled "I have a gun."

3. Video shows dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy, dog lost in woods: According to New Jersey State Police, the 4-year-old boy and his black Labrador wandered away from the house Tuesday and had been missing for more than an hour when troopers arrived.

4. Stay away from orange liquid and soil in northern Arizona, ADEQ officials say: "As a precautionary measure, we advise individuals to avoid contact with the orange liquid and soil until further notice," read a portion of a statement, "Due to recent above average precipitation in the region, this orange liquid may be surfacing in other nearby areas."

Orange liquid and soil discovered in northern Arizona

A new warning from the Arizona Dept. of Environmental Quality is urging people to stay away from orange soil found in Walker, just south of Prescott.

5. Elon Musk tells employees to get back in office with 2:30 am memo: According to Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer, Musk emailed employees at 2:30 in the morning, writing that "office is not optional." In the email, he complained that half of the San Francisco headquarters was empty the day before.

6. WATCH: Tourists discover massive Pacific octopus twisting inside Washington state park: A family visiting from Vancouver, British Columbia, reported the octopus that was found stranded on a Puget Sound beach to a ranger at Bay View State Park. The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve was then notified and asked to help the stranded octopus. When crews arrived, they found the soft-bodied, eight-limbed mollusk twisting around on a mud flat.

7. Popular baby names from Roaring '20s that could make a comeback, according to '100-year rule': Believers of the "100-year rule" say names that have fallen out of public favor get revived every century or so because many parents take notice of names that are no longer common as they try to find their baby a unique moniker, according to a recent report from Nameberry, an online baby name resource, that discussed the topic.

Smiling baby in carriage, Washington DC, USA, National Photo Company, 1921. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

8. Family Dollar employee shot man more than 10 times at Phoenix store, police say: A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times at a store near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road earlier this week. Kevin Salas Madrid, 24, had reportedly been confronting a serial shoplifter moments before he opened fire.

Kevin Salas Madrid

Kevin Salas Madrid

9. Arizona woman dies after falling off cliff: The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says that a woman reported on March 27 that her friend, 44-year-old Jennifer Petri, fell 20 feet off a cliff in an area known as "The Bluffs," which is 200 feet above West Clear Creek near Camp Verde.

Arizona woman dies after falling off cliff

Deputies are investigating after a woman fell to her death off a cliff in central Arizona.

10. Wife accused of murdering husband on Facebook Live: A Mississippi woman is in custody after authorities believe she murdered her husband on Facebook Live. Investigators believe the couple were involved into an argument that turned physical. The incident was captured on Facebook Live. 

Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28. (Credit: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)