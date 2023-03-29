Arizona woman dies after falling off cliff

Deputies are investigating after a woman fell to her death off a cliff in central Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says that a woman reported on March 27 that her friend, 44-year-old Jennifer Petri, fell 20 feet off a cliff in an area known as "The Bluffs," which is 200 feet above West Clear Creek near Camp Verde.

"The terrain was steep and dangerous, making it difficult for rescuers to conduct for a search," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies eventually located Petri at the base of a cliff just above the edge of the creek.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to the scene, dropping down a trooper who determined Petri was dead.

It's unclear how Petri fell off the cliff, but the investigation is ongoing.

Area where woman fell: