Deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy: NTSB releases update on tragedy that killed 4

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released an update the day following a tragic hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona that killed four people and critically injured another.

The crash happened on Jan. 14 in Eloy, which is in Pinal County, around 7:45 a.m. near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

Thirteen people went up in a Kubicek BB 85 Z hot air balloon. Eight were skydivers who departed the balloon before the crash, four were along for the ride and the final person was the pilot.

Four people died in the crash, including the pilot.

"The balloon impacted desert terrain following an unspecified problem with its envelope," the NTSB said on Jan. 15. "Investigators have not found any mechanical anomalies with the balloon during their examination."

Investigators separated the balloon from the basket, which carries passengers, and they said "everything appears to be intact."

The envelope is going to be examined to see if there were any anomalies.

"An electronic device that could have relevant flight information and a video camera have been sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C., for further analysis," the agency said.

The balloon's maintenance records and information on the pilot's flight experience have been collected.

Related article

"During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident," the agency said.

Within 30 days of the incident, a preliminary report will be released.

"The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months," NTSB said.