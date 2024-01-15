Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims

Officials with the Eloy Police Department have identified the four people who died as a result of a crash involving a hot air balloon.

The crash happened near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road at around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 14. According to information released by police at the time, there were eight skydivers in the balloon who jumped before the incident. Five people remained in the balloon – a pilot and four who were along for the ride.

"Skydivers were able to exit the balloon without incident and complete their skydiving incident and that's when something catastrophic happened and the balloon crashed to the ground," police said.

On Jan. 15, Eloy Police identified the four people as:

Kaitlynn Bartrom, 28, of Andrews, Ind.

Atahan Kiliccote, 24, of Cupertino, Calif.

Cornelius Van Der Walt, 37, originally from South Africa but resides in Eloy

Chayton Wiescholek, 28, of Union City, Mich.

Van Der Walt, according to police, is identified as the pilot.

Police also say another person, identified as 23-year-old Valerie Stutterheim of Scottsdale, is listed in critical condition.

"At this time, the Eloy Police Department is actively collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the investigation of this incident," read a portion of the statement.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crash site of a deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona on Jan. 14, 2024

Where the crash happened