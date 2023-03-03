Deadly I-17 crash in Phoenix caused by impaired driver, officials say

A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix after she was rear-ended by an alleged impaired driver, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. near the Indian School Road exit.

Authorities said an impaired male driver was speeding when he rear-ended another vehicle. A woman driving the second car died from her injuries at the hospital.

The suspect was also hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision, but no one in those cars were seriously hurt.

