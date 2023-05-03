Deadly semi truck crash on I-10 near Willcox damages overpass, shuts down highway

A semi truck crashed into a pillar holding up a highway overpass near Willcox early Wednesday morning, leaving at least one person dead and shutting down Interstate 10 and US 191.

The collision happened on I-10 near milepost 331 after the semi reportedly drifted off the right side of the highway. It struck a guardrail and slammed into a pillar supporting the State Route 191 overpass, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The truck burst into flames, adding more damage to the bridge.

The semi driver was killed in the crash.

"Identification of the deceased and of the trucking company has not yet occurred due to the fire," said Raul Garcia with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

A fiery semi crash on I-10 near Willcox left at least one person dead and caused structural damage to a bridge early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being rerouted so engineers with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation can determine whether the bridge is safe.

I-10 westbound is closed at the New Mexico state line. Drivers are being advised to take State Route 80 through Douglas and Bisbee and reenter at Benson - a route that will add at least 50 miles to the trip.

US 191 is closed in both directions at the I-10 junction.