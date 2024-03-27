Dodge and Chrysler airbags can explode, Starbucks mugs may break, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 27, 2024 8:32am MST
PHOENIX - A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from March 20-27 that consumers should know about.

1. Dodge, Chrysler sedans recalled over airbags that can explode




Stellantis, the company that owns Dodge and Chrysler, says the airbags can inflate even without a crash if temperatures inside the car get too high.

2. Starbucks mugs recalled due to burn, laceration hazards




Over 440,000 mugs that were part of several Starbucks holiday gift sets have been recalled due to burn and laceration hazards.

3. Hyundai, Kia recall over 147K vehicles due to damaged charging unit




Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 147,000 U.S. electric vehicles due to damaged charging units, federal safety regulators said.

4. Donald, Daisy Duck toy heads can detach, posing a choking hazard

  (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 200,000 Fisher-Price Mickey Mouse figure packs are being recalled because officials say the heads of the Donald and Daisy Duck toys can detach, posing a choking hazard.

"This recall involves the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold in the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack, models HPJ88 and HTW75." the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures are about 3 inches tall, and both have outstretched arms. The Donald Duck figure has a blue shirt with thin yellow stripes, a blue and black hat, and a red bow tie. The Daisy Duck figure has a light purple shirt, turquoise necklace and bracelet, pink shoes, and a pink hair bow. The model number is located on the bottom of the Goofy figure."

Officials say they have received three reports of heads detaching, including one report of a detached head in a child's mouth. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold nationwide at retail stores, including Walmart and Kohls. They were also sold online through Amazon.

Consumers with the recalled products should contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

Click here for more information

5. Crossbows can ‘unexpectedly discharge’

ravin crossbow

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 13,000 Ravin R500 crossbows are being recalled because they can lead to injuries.

"If nearly but not fully cocked, the crossbow can discharge unexpectedly while consumers cock or uncock the crossbow, posing an injury hazard," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Officials say they have received one report of a crossbow unexpectedly discharging, but no injuries have been reported.

The crossbows were sold at nationwide retailers, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Consumers with the affected product should contact Ravin Crossbows for a free repair.

Click here for more information