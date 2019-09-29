Dog in need of a home after being rescued from abuse, battling Valley Fever

article

The Arizona Humane Society is looking for a home for a dog who was rescued after being abused and neglected and is living with multiple health conditions.

Gilbert Police found Paco and a friend in a backyard at a home in Gilbert back in July. They were chained up in direct sunlight, in obvious distress, and lying in their own feces and urine. They were both taken to the Arizona Humane Society.

AHS says Paco's adoption journey stalled as he faced one medical condition after another. He had a tick fever that has been resolved, but it was also discovered that he had been living with Valley Fever, which has improved with medication that he may need for the rest of his life. Recently, Paco has developed skin masses, which could indicate a blood cancer common in the pit bull breed.

Paco is only 5-years-old and has a lot of life left to live. Veterinarians at AHS say his quality of life is good, and he is a favorite among the volunteers.

Now, Paco is ready to find his furever home. AHS is waiving his adoption fee for the person or family willing to give him a chance.

For those interested in adopting Paco, call the AHS Rescue Partnership team at 602-997-7585 Ext. 2156