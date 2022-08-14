Expand / Collapse search
Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

By FOX 10 Staff
North Phoenix
Phoenix firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment fire on Aug. 14.

Phoenix firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment fire on Aug. 14.

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows.

Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had quickly spread to the cabinets and the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before it spread any further and saved a dog that had been hiding in a back bedroom.

Two residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

