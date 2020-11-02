Donald Trump Jr. campaigning for his father in Scottsdale

article

On the eve of Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Arizona for another campaign event.

The "Make America Great Again" event will be held on Nov. 2 in Scottsdale at Dillon Precision, located near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Doors open for the event at 9:00 a.m. It's scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

You can register for tickets by visiting the Trump campaign website.

Trump Jr. was in Mesa, Tucson and Williams earlier this month.

