Donald Trump Jr. campaigning for his father in Scottsdale

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - On the eve of Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Arizona for another campaign event.

The "Make America Great Again" event will be held on Nov. 2 in Scottsdale at Dillon Precision, located near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Doors open for the event at 9:00 a.m. It's scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election

You can register for tickets by visiting the Trump campaign website.

Trump Jr. was in Mesa, Tucson and Williams earlier this month.

Continuing Coverage of Election 2020

