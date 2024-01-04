'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow's Arizona trial pushed back

We have learned on Jan. 4 that the Arizona trial for a woman known as ‘Doomsday Mom’ will be delayed.

According to reports, the judge overseeing Lori Vallow's case in Arizona has agreed to designate the case as "complex," a move that will allow prosecutors, as well as defense, to have more time to gather evidence.

The trial, which was originally scheduled to start in April, will be pushed back as a result. The two sides now have until late February to agree on some of the specifics of these, including a new trial date.

Vallow was already sentenced to life in prison by an Idaho court for killing two of her children and conspiring to kill her husband's late wife, in a case that has captured national and international media attention.

In June 2020, months after they went missing, the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan were discovered in the backyard of Chad Daybell's home. Daybell is Vallow's current husband.

In Arizona, prosecutors allege that Lori ordered her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Charles and her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The attempt on Brandon failed, however, and Cox died in December 2019.

As for Daybell, he is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Vallow’s children. He is also accused of killing his first wife, Tammy. In December 2023, a judge ruled that the death penalty is still on the table for Daybell.