Double mobile home fire in Phoenix leaves 10 residents displaced

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Ten people are now waking up in a place that's not their home after a pair of mobile homes went up in flames in Phoenix on Sunday.

The second-alarm fire happened on May 15 in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Missouri. When crews arrived, the two homes were already engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews said the flames were threatening other homes in the area, but firefighters were able to quickly respond before it spread anywhere else.

No injuries were reported, but the ten people living in the two trailers were displaced.

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a double mobile home fire on Sunday.

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a double mobile home fire on Sunday.

