Deadly double shooting in south Phoenix under investigation

A double shooting in south Phoenix left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life in the hospital, police said.

Officers were called to an area near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road and found the victims inside a car parked in the street.

The woman had been shot to death, and the man was found with ‘multiple injuries.’

Officers used a tourniquet to stop the man's bleeding, and he was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

No other details were released. An update is expected later today.

More Arizona headlines