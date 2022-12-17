Deadly double shooting in south Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A double shooting in south Phoenix left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life in the hospital, police said.
Officers were called to an area near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road and found the victims inside a car parked in the street.
The woman had been shot to death, and the man was found with ‘multiple injuries.’
Officers used a tourniquet to stop the man's bleeding, and he was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.
No other details were released. An update is expected later today.
The scene of a deadly double shooting near 23rd Avenue and Baseline on Dec. 17.