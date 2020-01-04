Expand / Collapse search

DPS: Man killed in wrong-way crash on SR-202 near Elliot Road

Updated 1 hour ago
LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety says one person has died following a wrong-way crash on the new South Mountain Freeway near Laveen. 

Calls came into the DPS office before 3:00 a.m. of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of SR-202 near Ray Road.

DPS says a collision involving a second vehicle happened near Elliot Road leaving a 31-year-old man dead. No other injuries were reported. 

Investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash. 

The southbound lanes of SR-202 near Elliot Road have reopened. 

The investigation is ongoing. 