DPS: Sun City West man who went missing has been found safe

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

DPS: Sun City West man who went missing has been found safe

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
John Mac article

John Mac

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an 85-year-old man who was reported missing on May 22 has been found safe and in good health.

According to earlier statements from officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, John Mac was supposed to meet his daughter, Cathy, at 7 a.m. for breakfast at a restaurant near Bell Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria,, but did not appear.

Cathy told police that John always came early when they would meet for breakfast, and he would typically wait for her in his car. When she came to his home near 151st Avenue and Horseman Lane, she discovered that he was missing and that his vehicle was gone.

A neighbor said he saw the 85-year-old drive away at 6 a.m.

"This is reportedly unusual behavior, and she is concerned he may be lost driving around," officials said in a statement at the time his disappearance was announced.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: