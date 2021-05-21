Expand / Collapse search
Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene to host 'America First' rally in Mesa

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Reps. Gaetz, Greene to host America First Rally in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Two of the most controversial Republican members of Congress will hold a rally in the East Valley on May 21.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will host event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the "America First" rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa Arizona Ballroom near 1st Street and Centennial Way.

Both members of the House of Representatives are very popular with their right-wing base, and much criticized by the left.

Gaetz is currently cooperating with a federal sex trafficking investigation, although he denies any wrong doing.

Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year, stemming from her promotion of several far-right conspiracy theories and expressing support for violence against Democratic leaders.

But their conservative supporters see the pair as freedom fighters who are standing up to the Washington elite.

To register for the event: https://www.mattgaetz.com/rally



 

