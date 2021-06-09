DPS troopers escorted daughter of fallen trooper to graduation in Wickenburg

A special moment for a high school graduate in Wickenburg in late May, as DPS troopers escorted the daughter of a fallen trooper to her high school graduation.

Savanna Harris says the moment was not explainable, but at the same time so special. She says she was totally surprised when her mother had her come down from her room, walking out to her favorite DPS vehicle.

Savanna was brought to her graduation at Wickenburg High School by a row of DPS vehicles.

"I got outside, and the first vehicle I see was the bearcat, which is my favorite, and a line of undercover vehicles and others. It's hard to explain, but it's a good feeling," said Savanna.

Savanna was seven, her father, Trooper Chris Marano, died in the line of duty during a chase. More than a decade later, Savanna's father's squad was present during an important rite of passage.

"It's an amazing feeling, especially knowing that you have a family outside of your family who will be there for you no matter what, especially a moment like this: a milestone," said Savanna.

Trooper Dalin Dorris was best friends with Fallen Trooper Marano, and was there the night of the tragic incident. While it's been 12 years, his promise to always be there has been kept.

"It's been surreal because I remember when Chris was killed, they were this little still and in grade school, and to go to the different graduations and help mark the milestones of her life, that's been pretty incredible," said Trooper Dorris.

"Due to my father's sacrifice, we are loved and we earned this," said Savanna, who will study psychology at GCC, with hopes of being a K9 officer with DPS.

