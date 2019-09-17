DPS: Wrong-way vehicle stopped on I-10 near 75th Avenue; driver arrested

Authorities say state troopers arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 on Phoenix's west side during the Tuesday morning commute.

The vehicle was stopped on I-10 eastbound near 75th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was reported at 8:28 a.m. Initial reports said a white sedan was traveling west in the eastbound left shoulder.

No collisions occurred and no injuries were reported.

The driver, now identified as Dustin Rea, was arrested. He is accused of aggravated DUI.

DPS has made 104 wrong-way driver DUI arrests and responded to 41 wrong-way crashes so far this year.

Advertisement

Left: Dustin Rea. Right: Interstate 10 at 75th Ave. following the traffic stop on Sept. 17, 2019. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and ADOT)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.