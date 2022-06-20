Driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian on Loop 202 in Chandler: DPS

article

A driver was arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking across the freeway early Monday morning in Chandler, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

DPS says the crash happened on June 20 just after midnight along the eastbound Loop 202 Santan near McClintock Drive.

A driver involved in a single-car crash got out of their vehicle and walked across the freeway when they were hit by a vehicle. After the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver was contacted at their residence, at which time indications of intoxication were observed," DPS said in a statement.

The driver was arrested and is accused of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. The suspect was not identified.

The eastbound Loop 202 has been reopened at McClintock.

More Arizona crime news