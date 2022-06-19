Scottsdale detention officer accused of sexual conduct with minor
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale detention officer is behind bars after being accused of sexual conduct with a minor.
Scottsdale Police had received a tip on June 12 about Tony Michael Ekiss about "alleged crimes" that he committed in the city of Surprise.
Ekiss resigned from the police department after his arrest, and faces a number of charges, including:
- 8 counts of sexual conduct with a minor
- Sexual exploitation
- Aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation
- Surreptitious photography
- Child molestation
- Furnishing harmful items to minors
Tony Michael Ekiss