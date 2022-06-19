Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale detention officer accused of sexual conduct with minor

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale detention officer accused of sexual conduct with minor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale detention officer is behind bars after being accused of sexual conduct with a minor.

Scottsdale Police had received a tip on June 12 about Tony Michael Ekiss about "alleged crimes" that he committed in the city of Surprise.

Ekiss resigned from the police department after his arrest, and faces a number of charges, including:

  • 8 counts of sexual conduct with a minor
  • Sexual exploitation
  • Aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation
  • Surreptitious photography
  • Child molestation
  • Furnishing harmful items to minors

Tony Michael Ekiss

Tony Michael Ekiss




 