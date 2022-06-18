Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning at Chandler home

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the hospital after being pulled from a Chandler pool Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at a home near Alma School and Frye. No details were released about how it happened.

This is the third drowning or near-drowning incident since Thursday.

A 1-year-old is currently in the hospital after being found unresponsive in an El Mirage bathtub, and another toddler drowned in a pool at a Phoenix home on Friday.