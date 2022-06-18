Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning at Chandler home

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the hospital after being pulled from a Chandler pool Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at a home near Alma School and Frye. No details were released about how it happened.

This is the third drowning or near-drowning incident since Thursday.

A 1-year-old is currently in the hospital after being found unresponsive in an El Mirage bathtub, and another toddler drowned in a pool at a Phoenix home on Friday.