Driver sought after man hit, killed while crossing street in Mesa

By Brent Corrado
MESA, Ariz. - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Mesa that left a 70-year-old man dead.

According to Mesa Police, Rudolph Hill was crossing Country Club Drive at Sixth Street at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 22 when a truck drove through the intersection on a green light and hit him.

Hill was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

"The truck left the scene of the collision and Mesa PD is asking for help in identifying the vehicle and driver," police said in a news release.

The truck is described as a lifted 2015-20 Ford F150 Crew Cab with oversized tires and dark window tint. The truck is missing the driver's side mirror, which was found at the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 22 in Mesa that left a 70-year-old man dead. (Note: Not actual vehicle)

