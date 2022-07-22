Expand / Collapse search
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another car, killing 4 people in north Phoenix

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated August 9, 2022
Crime and Public Safety
Vigil held after a Lyft driver, his passengers were killed in crash involving stolen vehicle

PHOENIX - Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a Lyft driver, killing four people and injuring several others during the early-morning hours of July 22 in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.

Six people who were inside the stolen car – teenagers and young adults – were transported to hospitals in serious condition. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Galaxy Saunders, later died at the hospital.

Phoenix Police say the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue when it crashed into a Lyft vehicle that was making a left turn onto Thunderbird.

All three people inside the other car that was making the left turn died at the scene. They have been identified as Terry Hill, the 28-year-old driver, Sara Anne Loustaunau, and 39-year-old British Conception.

On Aug. 9, Phoenix Police officials said Loustaunau was 37. She was initially identified as a 27-year-old.

The GoFundMe set up for Hill says he was driving for the rideshare company that night to provide for his wife and their son. He was reportedly on his last ride of the night.

A spokesperson with Lyft issued a statement on the incident, which reads:

"We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time and we've reached out to offer our support. We are ready to assist law enforcement however we can."

Police are asking for help in identifying a dark-colored sedan that was racing the stolen vehicle before the crash.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

Vigil held

At a vigil a day after the crash, loved ones spoke about the impact Hill had on their lives.

"He was always the life of the party. We always have fun with him and that’s what we remember him by," his sister Jada Hill said.

"He told me he was going to come over after work and visit me and his newborn nephew. Literally, a month old, two months next week and he wanted to visit with us and spend time with us. He will be missed. He was a great dad," Alonzo Akins, his brother, said.

One of Hill's friends felt like he was nothing short of a big brother.

When asked if he would be where he is today without Hill's mentorship, his response was, "To be honest, no. Because I wouldn’t have graduated high school and kept doing positive things without him. He used to call me if I was out at like two in the morning. He’d pull up on me and take me back home. He was just like a big brother. He looked out for everybody around him."
 

