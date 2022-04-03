Drugs and weapons busts, tragic deaths, infant's remains found in McDonald's restroom: this week's top stories

article

Tragic deaths, drugs and weapons busts, and an infant left for dead in a McDonald's restroom rounded out our top stories from March 27 to April 2. The story of a hiker leading a nearly 140-person hike in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park made our list for the second week in a row, too! Let us not forget the slap seen around the world. Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage at last week's Oscars ceremony and Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith made her first statement.

1. Online video shows girl, 12, fatally shooting cousin, 14, before killing herself: The incident was livestreamed in an apartment and family members called it a tragic accident. "They were playing with the gun, when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it. I think it just went off. It went off by mistake."

2. Man who led nearly 140-person Grand Canyon hike pleads guilty: A man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge connected to the October 2020 trip.

3. Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police say surveillance video shows woman leaving restroom: Surveillance video reportedly shows a woman leaving the restroom before the baby was found inside, and she hasn't been located. She's described by police as an "unknown adult female, wearing a black Calvin Klein Shirt, black pants, and sandals.

4. Group of prisoners attack, kill inmate convicted of murdering 2-year-old girl, authorities say: Back in 2017, Semajs Short, 24, had been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl, and to attempted murder of the toddler's grandmother.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscars slap: It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Gett Expand

6. Orlando FreeFall ride death: Video shows Tyre Sampson in seat moments before falling: Cell phone video shows the moments before a 14-year-old boy died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park. A side angle shows Tyre Sampson in his seat on the drop tower ride. Sampson's harness appears to be much higher compared to other riders.

7. Phoenix woman accused of starving dog to death: An investigation revealed that the dog was severely emaciated, had pressure sores, suffered aspiration pneumonia and tested positive for parvovirus.

8. Teen arrested after posing on Instagram with drugs, money, guns: Two people have been arrested after one of them posted photos of himself with drugs, weapons and cash on Instagram, says a sheriff's office.

David Anakin Guerra, 17, allegedly posted images of himself with weapons, drugs and cash on Instagram. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

9. Four Arizona suspects arrested in connection to drug, weapons trafficking involving baby, DPS says: "As the suspects were being arrested, detectives discovered one of the suspects had his one and a half-year-old infant with him, with firearms in the vehicle next to the child. Fortunately, the child was not injured and eventually turned over to responsible family members," authorities explained.

10. Woman shares skin cancer warning signs after undergoing extensive plastic surgery: A heads-up, if you watch the video of this story, a few images could be disturbing to you.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: