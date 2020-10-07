Early voting begins in Arizona; here's what to expect

Election season is underway in Arizona, with early voting starting Oct. 7.

On Wednesday, ballots will be sent to voters who have requested a mail-in ballot or are already on the permanent early voting list.

For voters who do not want to send their ballots back through the mail, early voting centers are available to hand them in. Unlike polling places, there are no assigned locations - a list of centers can be found on your county recorder's website.

Some early voting centers open Wednesday, but as more residents receive their ballots in the mail, more centers will open within the next few weeks, with some planning to be open during nights and weekends.

All voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Secure ballot drop boxes will also be available at each location. All early ballots will include an identification number that can be used to track the status of your ballot online.

Signatures will be checked with those on file to prevent fraud. Residents may be contacted if their ballot is in question.

Oct. 27 - one week before Election Day - is the recommended last day to mail in a ballot.

