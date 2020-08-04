Emu escapes, sends Scottsdale residents and officers on a short chase

Some brave Scottsdale residents helped police wrangle an emu on the loose in their neighborhood on Aug. 4.

Police began getting calls early Tuesday morning about the emu roaming around the Desert Mountain area. They were able to track it down to a nearby golf course.

With the help of some residents and a little bird feed, officers were able to get a lasso around the bird.

"As he was sitting there eating, they come in with the lasso and get it over him. They get both sides to be able to lasso him. He stood right up and they walked him out and right into the trailer," explained Sgt. Matt Pearson with the Scottsdale Police Department.

The emu is being housed at the police department waiting for its owners to pick it up.

If you have any information about who the bird belongs to, call the Scottsdale Police Department's non-emergency line at 480-312-5000.