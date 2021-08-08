Expecting mother in the Phoenix area gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Pregnant women have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any group in the country.

Expecting mothers always want what’s best for their baby on the way, so research is everything - and only 22% of pregnant women have received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM).

One expecting Arizona mother received her first shot on Saturday.

"My general practitioner said … there’s more benefits to getting this, so you should go ahead and get this," she said. "I went and scheduled the Pfizer vaccine. I just went in and got it. There’s no lines."

While she says she struggled to find good research for pregnant moms, OB-GYN organizations say the data is out there and recommended that pregnant women receive the shot.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine issued a joint statement regarding the vaccine for pregnant women:

The organizations’ recommendations in support of vaccination during pregnancy reflect evidence demonstrating the safe use of the COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy from tens of thousands of reporting individuals over the last several months, as well as the current low vaccination rates and concerning increase in cases.

More than 139,000 pregnant women have reported receiving the vaccine to the CDC.

The mother's advice after getting the shot? Trust your doctor.

"Don’t always believe everything you read on the Internet," she said. "Talk to your doctor."

