Family members identify man whose body was found in Phoenix canal

Family members have identified the man whose body was found floating in a Phoenix canal on Feb. 12.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Gregory Woodard, was found dead in the area of 58th Way and Indian School Road. Now, Woodard's mother wants some answers.

"What happened to my son? That's what I want to know," said Melanie Woodard.

Melanie knew something was wrong when she got a call on Feb. 5, saying Woodard did not show up to work. A missing persons report was then filed with Scottsdale Police.

"I had called all the hospitals in Phoenix, in the surrounding cities, and no Gregory," Melanie recounted.

Since then, Melanie has been in contact with police, who called her on Monday to say they located Woodard.

"Officer Bailey called, saying that they found Gregory in the canal in Phoenix," said Melanie.

Melanie believes her son's body was in three canal for at least seven days.

"No rationale for Gregory to walk to that canal and jump in," said Melanie. "It just makes no sense."

Woodard moved to Surprise from the State of Texas in August, and three months ago, he made the move to Scottsdale to be closer to work. His family and coworkers say he worked as a security guard at Barstool Scottsdale for the last six months.

"I felt like he was successful, and I told him that I love him, and I am proud of him for how far he's came on his own," said Melanie.

Melanie said she, along with Woodard's younger brother, will both miss Woodard's loving and easygoing personality.

"I'm going to miss my son because I loved my son," said Melanie.

While a cause of death has not been released, Scottsdale Police officials have said that no foul play is suspected.

Map of where the body was found