'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.

Here are the top FOX10Phoenix.com stories from Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

1. Robbery of 84-year-old woman by 'family of thieves' caught on camera: A string of "distraction jewelry thefts" are targeting the most vulnerable members of our community: the elderly.

2. Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say: Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, of various types, were found at an Apache Junction home on Aug. 24, police say, and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

3. 'Dead' 3-year-old wakes up at her own funeral: Camilia had reportedly gone to the doctor initially with stomach pains, vomiting, and fever. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration. Her mom was ordered out of the room as they treated her. A doctor came out and told her that Camila had passed away. The funeral was the next day.

4. Video shows father shoot, kill daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he breaks in front door: Surveillance video released by authorities show 22-year-old James Rayl walk up to a home and break through the front door before he was shot three times.

5. Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler.

6. Teen killed, others hurt after I-40 school bus crash in eastern Arizona while on a field trip: A teen is dead and several others were injured after their school bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 28 while on a field trip.

7. No jail for Phoenix police officer who double-dipped in 2nd job: A Phoenix police officer who worked full time but fraudulently collected pay at a second job as an investigator for the state will avoid jail time. The Office of the Arizona Attorney General announced Friday that 51-year-old Carl Ramirez was sentenced this week to 18 months of probation.

8. How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country offered 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1 ahead of Labor Day weekend.

9. Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt: A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire on Aug. 28 in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.

10. Country music singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32: Officers, along with the fire department, began to render aid to the unresponsive male before he was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, the deceased male was identified as Lucas Bell.