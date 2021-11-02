Expand / Collapse search

FD: Man injured during collapse of manufactured home in Buckeye

By Brent Corrado
Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Firefighters say a man has life-threatening injuries after a manufactured home collapsed while it was being assembled at a Buckeye business.

According to the Buckeye Fire Department, the incident happened Tuesday at Shultz Manufacturing, located near Baseline and Apache Roads.

"The first arriving company found a 21/male who had been freed from a collapse of a manufactured home that was being assembled," the department said on Nov. 2.

After being freed, employees were treating the victim before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also responding to the incident to assist firefighters.

