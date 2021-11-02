FD: Man injured during collapse of manufactured home in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Firefighters say a man has life-threatening injuries after a manufactured home collapsed while it was being assembled at a Buckeye business.
According to the Buckeye Fire Department, the incident happened Tuesday at Shultz Manufacturing, located near Baseline and Apache Roads.
"The first arriving company found a 21/male who had been freed from a collapse of a manufactured home that was being assembled," the department said on Nov. 2.
After being freed, employees were treating the victim before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also responding to the incident to assist firefighters.
Arizona Headlines
- Man, dog safe after fire burns downtown Phoenix home
- Arizona AG questions former Maricopa County recorder on 2020 election
- Man, 19, and woman, 18, killed in Glendale crash on Oct. 30
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.