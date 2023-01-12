Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested

Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale.

Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.

Omar Evaristo Valenzuela Arella, 42, was arrested in connection to the bust. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple drug charges, a weapons charge, and money laundering.

