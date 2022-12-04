Fiery west Phoenix crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Three people were killed and another two were injured in a fiery crash near 60th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday night.

Phoenix police said the collision happened at around 10:14 p.m. after a car speeding down Thomas Road rear-ended a pickup truck.

The truck burst into flames during the crash, but by the time firefighters put out the flames, the three occupants trapped inside had died.

The car that caused the collision had two men inside, officials said. One is in critical condition and the other sustained minor injuries.

"The collision remains an on-going investigation pending toxicology results for the at-fault driver and further analysis of the collision," officials said.

More Arizona headlines