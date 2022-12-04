Suspect killed man in Phoenix neighborhood in self defense, police say

An argument in a neighborhood near Bell Road and 32nd Street ended with a man being shot and killed on Friday, Phoenix police said.

Investigators say the shooter was defending himself when he killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, and he was not arrested.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 after Rodriguez reportedly began arguing with the suspect, who was working in the area at the time.

The suspect told police that Rodriguez took out a gun and pointed it at him.

"The suspect took out his own handgun and shot the victim," police said.

The case is still under investigation, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed.

