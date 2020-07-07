Fire officials: Helicopter crashed while fighting Polles Fire; pilot killed

article

The Chief of the Pine-Strawberry Fire District has confirmed that the pilot onboard a helicopter that crashed while battling the Polles Fire is dead.

Via a statement released by a Pine-Strawberry Fire District spokesperson, Chief Gary Morris said the helicopter crashed outside the fire lines for the Polles Fire. The helicopter was on fire, and other air attack resources were brought in to extinguish the blaze.

The pilot's family, according to Chief Morris, has arrived in the Payson area, and authorities are working to retrieve the man's body.

In the statement, Chief Morris said the helicopter pilot comes from a family of firefighters, and his father is retired from a Valley fire department. The man was not, however, from that part of the state.

According to earlier statements by FAA officials, the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed 10 miles west of Payson, under unknown circumstances. The helicopter was not carrying any passengers at the time.

"The FAA and NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident," read a portion of the statement.

Advertisement

At around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, forest officials announced, via a tweet on their verified Twitter page, that they are working to get more complete information on what happened.

As of Tuesday, the Polles Fire has burned 580 acres of land, and the fire is 0% contained. The fire began about 11 miles west of Payson, and was caused by lightning on July 3, according to fire officials. Fire crews are reportedly being challenged by hot and dry conditions in the area.

FOX 10 is working to gather additional information on the situation.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates